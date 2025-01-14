Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $21.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 7.63% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.45%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0, marking a 100% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.29 billion, up 26.38% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Coupang, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.74. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.64.

One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 35.38. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.18.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, finds itself in the bottom 44% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

