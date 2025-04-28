Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $23.42, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.83% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on May 6, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 20% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.07 billion, indicating a 13.43% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $34.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.82% and +12.94%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 20.18% downward. At present, Coupang, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 80.83. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.44 of its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 145, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

