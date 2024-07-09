Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) standing at $21.34, reflecting a -0.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.13%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.47% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.05, reflecting a 37.5% decrease from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.33 billion, indicating a 25.61% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.03 per share and a revenue of $30.46 billion, indicating changes of -88.46% and +24.94%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 80.77% downward. At present, Coupang, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Coupang, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 856.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.29, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CPNG's PEG ratio is currently 45.75. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.96.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.