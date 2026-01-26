Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $19.57, marking a -2.1% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 17.64% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 5.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.27 billion, up 16.42% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $34.97 billion, which would represent changes of -27.27% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 65.33% lower within the past month. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 230.65. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.36.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

