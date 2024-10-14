Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest market close, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) reached $25.64, with a -0.23% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.77%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 7.31% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.87%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 60%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.79 billion, indicating a 26.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $30.57 billion, demonstrating changes of -107.69% and +25.36%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Coupang, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 190.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 22.87 of its industry.

We can also see that CPNG currently has a PEG ratio of 188.49. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

