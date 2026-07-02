Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Moves 2.37%: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) ended the recent trading session at $18.56, demonstrating a +2.37% change from the preceding day's closing price. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.8%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 10.41% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.36% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.14, showcasing a 800% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.93 billion, up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $37.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -308.33% and +9.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 45.1% lower. Coupang, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.