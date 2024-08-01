Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $20.62, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.37%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.3%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 0.77% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.11%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on August 6, 2024. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.29 billion, up 24.91% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.01 per share and a revenue of $30.3 billion, signifying shifts of -96.15% and +24.25%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coupang, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 60% lower. Currently, Coupang, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 2075. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.7.

One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 2054.46. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, finds itself in the top 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

