Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $20.60, moving -0.05% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 2.14% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.29 billion, up 24.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $30.3 billion, which would represent changes of -96.15% and +24.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coupang, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 92.31% lower. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coupang, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2061. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.

It is also worth noting that CPNG currently has a PEG ratio of 2040.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.03.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

