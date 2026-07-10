Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $18.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.29%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.07% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.26, indicating a 1400% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.86 billion, up 3.97% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.33 per share and a revenue of $37.65 billion, indicating changes of -375% and +9.01%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 94.12% lower. At present, Coupang, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.