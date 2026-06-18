Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $18.00, marking a -4.41% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.91%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 20.55% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.56%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.29%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.14, marking a 800% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.93 billion, up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $37.75 billion. These totals would mark changes of -241.67% and +9.31%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Coupang, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.