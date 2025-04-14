Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $21.53, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.64%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 3.82% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.56%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking a 20% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.06 billion, up 13.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.35 per share and a revenue of $34.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +59.09% and +12.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coupang, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.45% lower. As of now, Coupang, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Coupang, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.17, so one might conclude that Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that CPNG currently has a PEG ratio of 61.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, finds itself in the top 26% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

