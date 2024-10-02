Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the latest trading day at $24.19, indicating a -0.98% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.05% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 60% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.79 billion, indicating a 26.04% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $30.57 billion, signifying shifts of -107.69% and +25.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coupang, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Coupang, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Coupang, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 180.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.58, so one might conclude that Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CPNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 179.17. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)

