Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) ended the recent trading session at $21.09, demonstrating a -0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.83% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.38% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 37.5%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.04 billion, indicating a 20.63% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $29.42 billion, which would represent changes of -50% and +20.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 45.83% lower. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Coupang, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 163.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.37.

Investors should also note that CPNG has a PEG ratio of 8.74 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.95.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

