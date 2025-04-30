Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) standing at $23.37, reflecting a -0.76% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.18% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.07 billion, showing a 13.43% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.29 per share and a revenue of $34.18 billion, representing changes of +31.82% and +12.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 20.18% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Coupang, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 81.21. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.44.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, finds itself in the top 25% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

