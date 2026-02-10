Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) ended the recent trading session at $18.25, demonstrating a -1.56% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.37% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.14 billion, indicating a 14.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $34.84 billion, indicating changes of -27.27% and +15.11%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coupang, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 110.67% lower. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

