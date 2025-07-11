Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) was down 1.22% at $30.08. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.63%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 7.56% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.67% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.07%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.41 billion, indicating a 14.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.3 per share and a revenue of $34.75 billion, demonstrating changes of +36.36% and +14.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 102.64. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.09 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, positioning it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

