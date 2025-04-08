Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) ended the recent trading session at $19.82, demonstrating a +0.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.81% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.07, showcasing a 40% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.06 billion, up 13.24% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $34.08 billion, demonstrating changes of +63.64% and +12.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% lower within the past month. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Coupang, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.25, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that CPNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 53.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.21 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

