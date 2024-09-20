Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) reached $24.58, with a +1.57% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 5.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.06%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 60% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.79 billion, indicating a 26.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $30.57 billion. These totals would mark changes of -107.69% and +25.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 15.63% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Coupang, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Coupang, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 179.26. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.72.

Investors should also note that CPNG has a PEG ratio of 177.48 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.06 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

