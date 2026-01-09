Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.48%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.82%.

The company's stock has dropped by 13.19% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 25% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.27 billion, up 16.42% from the year-ago period.

CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $34.97 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -27.27% and 0%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 56.4% downward. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 89.8. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.8 for its industry.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

