Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) standing at $23.42, reflecting a +1.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.31%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.17%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 1.86% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.92%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 60% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $7.79 billion, indicating a 26.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $30.57 billion, which would represent changes of -107.69% and +25.36%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.63% lower. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 170.37. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.68.

One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 168.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 61, this industry ranks in the top 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

