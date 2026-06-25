Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $17.06 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.94% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

The stock of company has risen by 7.9% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.14, showcasing a 800% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.93 billion, up 4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and a revenue of $37.75 billion, representing changes of -241.67% and +9.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Coupang, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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