Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) was down 3.82% at $31.23. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.9%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.56%.

The stock of company has risen by 0.06% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.01% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Coupang, Inc. to post earnings of $0.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 33.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.06 billion, indicating a 15.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

CPNG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $34.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.73% and +15.03%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Coupang, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Coupang, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 191. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.68, so one might conclude that Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

