Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) standing at $22.27, reflecting a +1.32% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.49% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.22%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.76% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.15%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.07, marking a 40% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8 billion, up 12.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $34.19 billion, indicating changes of +68.18% and +12.97%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 32.93% downward. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.74, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CPNG has a PEG ratio of 59.35 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.09.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

