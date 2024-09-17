Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) ended the recent trading session at $24.24, demonstrating a +1.21% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.2%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 1.53% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 60% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.79 billion, up 26.04% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $30.57 billion, signifying shifts of -107.69% and +25.36%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.63% lower. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Coupang, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 177.41. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.55, so one might conclude that Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

It's also important to note that CPNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 175.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.21 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 19% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)

