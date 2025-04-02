Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $22.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.4% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.56%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.87%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.05% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 6.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.07, signifying a 40% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $8.06 billion, up 13.24% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $34.08 billion, signifying shifts of +63.64% and +12.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Coupang, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 61.05. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.53 for its industry.

One should further note that CPNG currently holds a PEG ratio of 60.44. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.33.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 75, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.