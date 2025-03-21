Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $23.34, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.08%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.07, reflecting a 40% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.06 billion, up 13.24% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.36 per share and a revenue of $34.08 billion, signifying shifts of +63.64% and +12.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 23.78% lower. Currently, Coupang, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Coupang, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.16. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.86 for its industry.

Investors should also note that CPNG has a PEG ratio of 63.52 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CPNG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

