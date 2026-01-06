Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $23.53, marking a +2.8% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.99%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.65%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 16.25% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.14%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.27 billion, indicating a 16.42% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $34.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of -27.27% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 56.4% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 91.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.27, so one might conclude that Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, placing it within the top 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

