Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $17.76, marking a +1.43% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.19% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.14, reflecting a 800% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $8.93 billion, indicating a 4.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $37.75 billion, indicating changes of -241.67% and +9.31%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, finds itself in the top 46% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.