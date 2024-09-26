Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed the most recent trading day at $24.92, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.6% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting a 60% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.79 billion, up 26.04% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.02 per share and a revenue of $30.57 billion, indicating changes of -107.69% and +25.36%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Coupang, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 184.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.32, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CPNG currently has a PEG ratio of 182.54. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Internet - Commerce industry stood at 1.05 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.