Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) ended the recent trading session at $25.13, demonstrating a -1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.43%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.01%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.47%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.7% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 25, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing a 112.5% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.08 billion, indicating a 23.17% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.88% lower. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coupang, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.54 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.71, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that CPNG currently has a PEG ratio of 53.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.2.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

