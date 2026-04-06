Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $19.51, marking a +2.96% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.36%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.63% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 2.57%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.31%.

The upcoming earnings release of Coupang, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Coupang, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.56 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1033.33%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.69 billion, indicating a 9.93% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.78 per share and revenue of $37.02 billion. These totals would mark changes of -750% and +7.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Coupang, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.