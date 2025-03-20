Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $23.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 7.76% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.98% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.48% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.07, up 40% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.06 billion, indicating a 13.24% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $34.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of +63.64% and +12.59%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 23.78% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Coupang, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Coupang, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 64.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.86, which means Coupang, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that CPNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 64.15. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Internet - Commerce was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

