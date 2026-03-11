Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) was down 2.14% at $18.77. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.1% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.16%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.56, showcasing a 1033.33% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.69 billion, reflecting a 9.93% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.78 per share and a revenue of $37.02 billion, signifying shifts of -750% and +7.18%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2806.25% lower. Coupang, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.