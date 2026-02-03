Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $19.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.44% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.43%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 12.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.19%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.02, showcasing a 50% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.14 billion, indicating a 14.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.16 per share and a revenue of $34.84 billion, demonstrating changes of -27.27% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 110.67% lower. Right now, Coupang, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.