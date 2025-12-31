Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) closed at $23.59, marking a -2.24% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.76%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.79%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing a 25% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.27 billion, up 16.42% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.16 per share and a revenue of $34.97 billion, indicating changes of -27.27% and +15.54%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.92% lower within the past month. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Coupang, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 147.74. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.89.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

