Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) reached $25.52, with a +0.04% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.37%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Coupang, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 25, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.01, signifying a 112.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $8.08 billion, indicating a 23.17% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Coupang, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.88% lower within the past month. Coupang, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Coupang, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.52 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.2.

It's also important to note that CPNG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 52.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Commerce industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.