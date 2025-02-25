COUPANG Earnings Results: $CPNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

COUPANG ($CPNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $7,965,000,000, missing estimates of $8,352,160,717 by $-387,160,717.

COUPANG Insider Trading Activity

COUPANG insiders have traded $CPNG stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CPNG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BOM KIM (CEO and Chairman) sold 15,000,000 shares for an estimated $344,550,000

CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC GREENOAKS has made 4 purchases buying 2,250,199 shares for an estimated $54,632,026 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PRANAM KOLARI (VP, Search and Recommendations) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 27,315 shares for an estimated $662,980.

COUPANG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 290 institutional investors add shares of COUPANG stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

