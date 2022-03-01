Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Coupang, Inc. CPNG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Mar 2.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.65 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 20 cents per share, wider than a loss of 12 cents per share mentioned over the past seven days.

Factors at Play

Uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain constraints, productivity declines and underutilized capacities are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the quarter under review.

Coupang, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coupang, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupang, Inc. Quote

Nevertheless, Coupang’s strength in its e-commerce business is likely to have continued to aid its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The impacts of the company’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea are expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.



Rising customer spending, and an increasing number of small and medium merchants on the company’s platform are expected to have continued aiding its e-commerce business growth.



The growing proliferation of Internet usage and ultrafast delivery services are anticipated to have aided growth in Coupang’s logistics business — Rocket Delivery — in the to-be-reported quarter.



Coupang’s expanding Fresh offering, along with strengthening infrastructure facilities for the same, is anticipated to have contributed well to the upcoming results. The increasing demand for Fresh is likely to have driven the company’s top-line growth.



Solid momentum across Coupang Eats is expected to have aided the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



However, mounting expenses associated with expanding the fulfillment network and quick delivery of orders are likely to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results of the company.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Coupang has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.