Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Coupang, Inc. CPNG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9.



For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.15 billion, reflecting 10.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 3 cents per share, indicating an improvement from the loss of 19 cents per share reported in the year-ago quarter.



Coupang’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other two occasions, the average surprise being 9.6%.

Factors at Play

Coupang’s strength in its e-commerce business is likely to have continued aiding its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



CPNG’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea is expected to be reflected in the third-quarter results.



Rising customer spending, and an increasing number of small and medium merchants on Coupang’s platform, are expected to have steadily driven its e-commerce business growth.



The growing proliferation of Internet usage and ultrafast delivery services are anticipated to have boosted Coupang’s logistics business, namely Rocket Delivery, in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, CPNG’s rising investments in free Rocket shipping, exclusive discount offerings and free video content for WOW members are expected to have benefited its September-quarter performance.



Coupang’s expanding Fresh offering and strengthening infrastructure facilities for the same are anticipated to contribute well to the upcoming results. Increasing demand for Fresh is likely to have driven CPNG’s top line.



Solid momentum across Coupang Eats is expected to have been another positive.



However, a slowdown in online food ordering and delivery in this post-COVID scenario is expected to have hurt the prospects of Coupang Eats in the quarter under review.



Further, mounting expenses associated with the fulfillment network expansion and the quick delivery of orders are likely to get reflected in the third-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here, as you see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Coupang has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #2.

