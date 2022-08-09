Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Coupang, Inc. CPNG is scheduled to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 10.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.15 billion, indicating growth of 15.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 11 cents per share, narrower than a loss of 13 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 6.3%, on average.

Coupang, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coupang, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupang, Inc. Quote

Factors at Play

Coupang’s strength in its e-commerce business is expected to have continued to aid its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The impacts of the company’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea are expected to get reflected in the second-quarter results.



Increasing demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials and other items is likely to have continued driving the customer momentum of Coupang in the quarter under discussion.



The growing momentum across the company’s fresh grocery offering and food delivery offering, Rocket fresh and Coupang eats, respectively, is expected to have aided the company’s second-quarter performance.



Strengthening momentum across the company’s Product Commerce and Developing Offerings is anticipated to have driven Coupang’s top-line growth in the quarter-to-be-reported.



The growing proliferation of Internet use and ultra-fast delivery services are anticipated to have aided growth in Coupang’s logistics business, Rocket Delivery, in the quarter under discussion.



The company’s strong efforts toward operational efficiency, supply-chain optimization, and scaling of merchant services are likely to have aided its second-quarter performance.



However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain constraints, productivity declines and underutilized capacities are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Coupang has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks that you may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Keysight Technologies KEYS has an Earnings ESP of +1.23% and a Zacks Rank # 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Keysight Technologies is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KEYS’ earnings is pegged at $1.79 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Advance Auto Parts AAP has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Advance Auto Parts is set to report second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 23. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAP’s earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, suggesting an increase of 10.3% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



Box BOX has an Earnings ESP of +1.20% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



Box is scheduled to release second-quarter 2022 results on Aug 24. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BOX’s earnings is pegged at 28 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 33.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.