Coupang (CPNG) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Coupang, Inc. CPNG is scheduled to report first-quarter 2021 results on May 12.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenuesis pegged at $4.23 billion.



Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 16 cents per share, which has been unchanged over the past 30 days.

Factors at Play

Coupang’s strength in its e-commerce business is likely to have continued to aid its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Moreover, the impacts of the company’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea are expected to get reflected in the first-quarter results.



Apart from these, increased online shopping, triggered by the pandemic, is expected to have acted as a major tailwind for the company in first-quarter 2021.

Coupang, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Coupang, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Coupang, Inc. Quote

The coronavirus-led social-distancing protocol and shelter-at-place restrictions, which have boosted the demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials as well as other items, are likely to have continued driving the customer momentum of Coupang in the quarter under discussion.



Additionally, increasing online orders for groceries, medicines and other essential items, as people refrain from stepping outside their homes due to fears of contracting the deadly virus, are likely to have aided the first-quarter performance of the company.



Also, the growing proliferation of Internet usage and ultrafast delivery services are anticipated to have aided growth in Coupang’s logistics business, Rocket Delivery, in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Coupang has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks to consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Digital Turbine APPS has an Earnings ESP of +6.98% and a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Pure Storage PSTG has an Earnings ESP of +10.81% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



NVIDIA NVDA has an Earnings ESP of +2.51% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.



Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.



See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Digital Turbine, Inc. (APPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.