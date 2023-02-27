Coupang (CPNG) to Release Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Coupang, Inc. CPNG is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.



For the fourth quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.34 billion, indicating growth of 5.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share. The company reported a loss of 23 cents per share reported in the prior-year quarter.



The company’s bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing it once, delivering an earnings surprise of 98.7%, on average.

Factors at Play

Coupang’s strength in its e-commerce business is expected to have continued to aid its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



The impacts of the company’s dominant position in the e-commerce market of South Korea are expected to get reflected in the fourth-quarter results.



Increasing demand for door-to-door delivery of essentials and other items is likely to have continued driving the customer momentum of Coupang in the quarter under discussion.



The growing momentum across the company’s fresh grocery offering and food delivery offering, Rocket Fresh and Coupang Eats, respectively, is expected to have aided the company’s fourth-quarter performance.



Strengthening momentum across the company’s Product Commerce and Developing Offerings is anticipated to have driven Coupang’s top-line growth in the quarter to be reported.



The growing proliferation of Internet use and ultra-fast delivery services is anticipated to have aided growth in Coupang’s logistics business, Rocket Delivery, in the quarter under discussion.



The company’s strong efforts toward operational efficiency, supply-chain optimization and scaling of merchant services are likely to have aided its fourth-quarter performance.



However, uncertainties related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, supply-chain constraints, productivity declines and underutilized capacities are expected to have been headwinds for the company in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Coupang this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Coupang has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Zacks Investment Research

