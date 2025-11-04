Coupang (CPNG) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) reported revenue of $9.27 billion, up 17.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.05, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.06 billion, representing a surprise of +2.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.04.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Product Commerce Active Customers : 24.7 million versus 24.25 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: 24.7 million versus 24.25 million estimated by two analysts on average. Net Revenue- Developing Offerings : $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion.

: $1.29 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. Net Revenue- Product Commerce : $7.98 billion compared to the $7.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $7.98 billion compared to the $7.79 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Developing Offerings : $-292 million compared to the $-247.1 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $-292 million compared to the $-247.1 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Product Commerce: $705 million compared to the $668.38 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how Coupang performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Coupang have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

