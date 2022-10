(RTTNews) - Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) shares are progressing on Tuesday morning trade after the company partnered with Sick Korea and Euchner Korea for its logistics centers. Shares have been on an uptrend since September 29.

Currently, shares are at $19.12, up 9.38 percent from the previous close of $17.48 on a volume of 3,270,811.

