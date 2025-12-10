Markets
Coupang CEO Park Dae-joon Resigns After Data Leak; Names Harold Rogers Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Coupang, Inc. (CPNG), a South Korean-founded Delaware-incorporated technology company, on Wednesday announced that its Chief Executive Officer Park Dae-joon has resigned following the recent personal information leak incident. The company has appointed Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel Harold Rogers as interim CEO.

The interim CEO is appointed to help address the fallout and restore customer confidence.

Interim CEO Rogers plans to concentrate on reducing customer anxiety stemming from the data leak incident, managing internal and external challenges, and stabilizing overall operations.

The company in the U.S. also intends to take proactive measures to address the personal information leak.

Coupang closed the regular trading session on December 10, 2025, at $26.93, down $0.40 or 1.46%. Later, in overnight trading, the share price down to $26.79, further declined $0.14 or 0.52%, as of 1:59 AM EST.

