Coupang announces pre-arranged stock sale plan by founder

Coupang (CPNG) announced today that Bom Kim, Coupang’s founder and Chief Executive Officer, had adopted a pre-arranged stock trading plan several months previously in accordance with SEC guidelines specified under Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the policies of Coupang regarding stock transactions, to sell up to 15,000,000 shares of Coupang Class A Common Stock, subject to certain terms and conditions, beginning no earlier than November 11. Kim’s Plan will terminate the earlier of the sale of all 15,000,000 shares pursuant to the Plan or August 29, 2025. Mr. Kim entered into the Plan to satisfy significant financial requirements, including tax obligations.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CPNG:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.