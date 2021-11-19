Coupa Software's Down 16% In A Month, What Is The Likelihood Of A Rise?

Coupa Software’s stock (NASDAQ: COUP) declined by 16% in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 index rose by 5.6% over the same period. The stock has been fluctuating heavily over the year. Coupa software is a global platform for business spend management (BSM) — procurement, supply chain management, and finances. The company acts as liaison between 1,400+ global business buyers and more than 7 million global suppliers. Now, is COUP stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last five years, there is an 82% chance of a rise in COUP stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Coupa Software Stock Chance Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: COUP -7.5%, vs. S&P500 -0.3%; Underperformed market

(8% event probability)

Coupa Software’s stock declined 7.5% over a five day trading period ending 11/12/2021, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined by 0.3%

declined 7.5% A change of -7.5% or more over five trading days has a 8% event probability, which has occurred 105 times out of 1280 in the last five years

Ten Days: COUP -5.4%, vs. S&P500 1.7%; Underperformed market

(19% event probability)

Coupa Software’s stock declined 5.4% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 1.7%

5.4% A change of -5.4% or more over ten trading days has a 19% event probability, which has occurred 247 times out of 1275 in the last five years

Twenty-One Days: COUP -16%, vs. S&P500 5.6%; Underperformed market

(6% event probability)

Coupa Software’s stock declined 16 % over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) rise of 5.6%

% A change of -16% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 6% event probability, which has occurred 76 times out of 1264 in the last five years

There are peers in its sector that look like a Better Bet Than COUP Stock. Also, Coupa Software’s Peer Comparison summarizes how the company fares against peers on metrics that matter.

