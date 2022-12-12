Markets
COUP

Coupa Software Spikes On Deal To Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo; Higher Q3 Revenues

December 12, 2022 — 10:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Coupa Software Inc. (COUP) are surging more than 26 percent on Monday morning trading after the company announced a definitive agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo for $8 billion in cash, at a 77 percent premium. Coupa shareholders will receive $81 per share in cash. Upon completion of the transaction, Coupa will become a privately held company.

Separately, the company reported a third-quarter net loss, narrower than the prior year on growth in revenue, compared to the prior year.

The company reported net loss of $84.10 million or $1.11 per share, compared to net loss of $88.04 million or $1.23 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $217.34 million, from $185.82 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $78.65, up 26.67 percent from the previous close of $62.09 on a volume of 9,942,171.

