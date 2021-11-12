Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) pulls back 8.3% this week, but still delivers shareholders enviable 49% CAGR over 5 years

Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. Just think about the savvy investors who held Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) shares for the last five years, while they gained 625%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will. On the other hand, we note it's down 9.7% in about a month. Anyone who held for that rewarding ride would probably be keen to talk about it.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 8.3%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

Coupa Software wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last 5 years Coupa Software saw its revenue grow at 34% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 49% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Coupa Software, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:COUP Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2021

Coupa Software is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for Coupa Software in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Coupa Software had a tough year, with a total loss of 26%, against a market gain of about 32%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 49%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Coupa Software better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Coupa Software that you should be aware of before investing here.

We will like Coupa Software better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

