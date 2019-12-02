Coupa Software Incorporated Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP):

-Earnings: -$26.32 million in Q3 vs. -$9.65 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.42 in Q3 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Coupa Software Incorporated reported adjusted earnings of $14.16 million or $0.20 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.06 per share -Revenue: $101.78 million in Q3 vs. $67.46 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.03 - $0.06 Next quarter revenue guidance: $101.5 - $102.5 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $0.34 - $0.37 Full year revenue guidance: $379.8 - $380.8 Mln

